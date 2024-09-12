Lakers News: Former LeBron James Heat Teammates Stunned By His Work Ethic
20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James didn't become one of the longest-lasting NBA players ever by sheer luck. The 6-foot-9 superstar, a four-time champion (with three different franchises, including L.A. in 2020) and four-time league MVP, is famous for being one of the hardest-working players in the history of the game.
As more and more of his contemporaries and former teammates hang up their sneakers, James just keeps going, like some kind of basketball Energizer Bunny. The 39-year-old is about to embark on his record-tying 22nd NBA season in 2024-25 with Los Angeles, and is signed through a record-breaking 23rd in 2025-26. Last year, he averaged 25.7 points on .540/.410/.750 shooting splits, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds in 71 healthy contests for a solid 47-35 Lakers squad. This summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, James earned MVP honors in men's basketball as he led the Americans to their fifth consecutive gold medal.
During a new interview on "The OGs" podcast, James' former Miami Heat teammates Greg Oden, Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller marveled at the man's epic work ethic. This is becoming a recurring theme on the player podcast circuit.
Oden, who only played in Miami during the club's ill-fated 2013-14 season, told an anecdote about James' behavior following the 2014 NBA Finals, which the Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games.
"Right after we get back — 'cause we lost [the Finals] in San Antonio — we land, got exit interviews the next day 'cause Spo wanted to get them over with," Oden revealed. "I was one of the first ones, at like 8 a.m. I was living across the street at 900. So I come over early. I'm still in workout mode. I'ma go work out.... Bron's in there at 7 in the morning with his mom, working out. "
"That's what people don't know," Haslem said.
"7 in the morning... With his momma. I'm like, 'That's crazy,'" Oden reflected.
"I tell people, 'If practice started at 10, Bron was probably there at 7," Haslem said. "He rode a 10-speed in his tights to practice. He done got there, he done worked out in the weight room, he done got his shots up. By the time nine o'clock comes around, he's on the table getting tape ready to start practice. He had a whole two-hour workout already. The way he prepared, there's no coincidence and it ain't by accident he performed the way he did at [39]."
