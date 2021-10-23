Lakers News: Frank Vogel Responds To Clash Between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard

The second regular-season game for the Lakers did not go well. Frustration was at a high and tension built quickly between players that were on the bench. Not only that but fouls were being called left and right. As the Lakers were losing and the constant fouls called, this caused blame and anger to begin to set in, pushing Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard to get into an argument that got heated during a timeout.

Frank Vogel spoke with the media after the game and talked about the obvious question, which was, what happened?

"Dwight and AD had a miss queue on a coverage and they talked it out, but you know, when you're getting your a** kicked, sometimes conversations get heated. Those guys love each other, they talked it out and that's something that is going to happen time from time. I'd rather our guys care than not care."

That was not the only thing that went wrong during the game. Vogel also got a technical foul, but he did not have much to say about it.

"I got a tech because well reason are obvious why I got a tech, you know, just leave it at that," said Vogel after the game.

Along with that, there were twice as many fouls called on the Lakers than the Suns by halftime, which did not help the Lakers as they were down 16 points. Fans became so frustrated at Staples Center that they were chanting at the refs.

Now the Lakers are 0-2 with their next game on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies and it seems that there is still a lot of work to do.