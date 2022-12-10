Lakers News: How Charles Barkley Feels About L.A.'s Title Odds

The way the Lakers have been playing, the answer Charles Barkley gives comes as no surprise

It's a steep hill for the Lakers who are battling to remain in playoff contention. The rocky start to the beginning of the season put the Lakers in an huge hole but they have been able to slowly scrap their way back.

Thanks to the big help from Anthony Davis who has been playing at an MVP level, but how far can he sustain this level of play? The injury history of Davis causes huge concern, but it's been a welcome sight for fans to see his game completely revitalized.

While fans get a taste of what could be in the postseason, Charles Barkley remained vocal of what he thinks of the Lakers chance for a championship (via David Akerman, Lakers Daily).

“The Lakers, they’re trying to win a championship, which they got zero chance of,” Barkley said.

As it stands, the Lakers are currently 13th in the West. Thanks to the play-in, the Lakers have a higher chance of participating in the postseason once again.

The hope is the Lakers don't have to compete in the play-in as anything can happen in just one game. The sustainability of the Lakers age playing through Davis comes into question, but this is the only way the Lakers are going to be able to win.

LeBron James and company need all the help they can get and have 57 more games to prove they belong with the powerhouse of the Western Conference. Hopefully enough can be done to prove the Barkley's of the world wrong, but it's a long way to go.