Lakers News: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in G League Return?
On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James was back on the court playing for the South Bay Lakers.
James was activated after missing the last nine games due to a left heel contusion. He was back on the court against the San Diego Clippers. It was his first game action since Nov. 10 against the Toronto Raptors.
James entered the game against San Diego with only two games under his belt at the G League level, and he had his best game yet. James finished the contest by scoring 16 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out two assists. The rookie shot 6-for-15 from the field in 21 minutes of game action.
James's biggest issue on the night was his lack of 3-point shooting. The guard finished the game 0-for-4 on his shot attempts, continuing a pattern so far in the league.
Nonetheless, James was proud of his performance. After the game, he spoke on his developmental process playing for the South Bay Lakers.
"I think it's good," said James. "Just game by game, just trying to learn everything that I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and the coaches. It's been good."
While James played well in his first game back in action, he still has a long way to go before becoming a competent NBA player.
Most of his playing time has come in garbage time, and even then, he does not take advantage of the opportunity. In six NBA games this season, he has averaged 0.7 points per game, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists while shooting 16.7 percent in 2.7 minutes of action.
His numbers in the G League weren't any better before Saturday's contest. In his two previous games, he averaged 5.0 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 turnovers, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 21 percent from the field.
Although Bronny has shown some promise, more on defense than offense, we have yet to see a long spurt or a game of what many believe he can become.
The Lakers selected James with the No. 55 pick in the NBA 2024 Draft. His journey in the NBA is not off to the start he expected, and it may be a while before we see Bronny reach his full potential, whether that is with the Lakers or elsewhere.
Nonetheless, if Saturday's performance tells us anything, it is that James is moving in the right direction.
