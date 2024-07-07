Lakers News: How to Watch Bronny James vs Warriors Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers began Summer League play on Saturday as they faced the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic. The Lakers rookies — Dalton Knecht and Bronny James — got to see their first NBA action as they lost to the Kings 108-94.
This was one of two times the Lakers lost to the Kings this weekend, after also losing out on star free agent DeMar DeRozan, who signed with the Kings instead.
They will follow the loss to the Kings with a match against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Warriors are coming off a dominant 105-66 win in their first Summer League game of the season as they took down the Miami Heat.
Lakers-Warriors will begin at 3:30 p.m. PST, with the game taking place at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The game will be available on ESPN+ and NBA TV. Local viewers can also tune in on Spectrum SportsNet or NBC Sports Bay Area.
In that first game, James recorded four points, two rebounds, and two assists. Lakers first-round pick Knecht notched 12 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the loss. Both players struggled with shooting accuracy in their debut. James was 2-9 from the field, 0-3 from the three-point line, and 0-2 on free throws. Knecht meanwhile went 3-12 from the field, 1-4 from the three-point line, and 5-9 on free throws. Lakers two-way rookie Blake Hinson led the team in scoring with 17 points.
More Lakers:
Lakers News: Bronny James Reflects on Low-Scoring Summer League Debut