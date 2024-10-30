Lakers News: JJ Redick Teases Potential Bronny James Minutes Against Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and L.A. could bring Bronny James onto the court.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared that head coach JJ Redick is possibly hinting at Bronny playing tonight. Redick said there might be a "tweak" in the rotation tonight.
Bronny has been a DNP for the last three games. He got his first taste of official NBA action last week during the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He only logged a little over two minutes that night and failed to record a bucket on two shot attempts.
After the Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, LeBron James shared what it would mean to share the court with his son against his former team.
"It's definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for eleven years," LeBron said after the Lakers' loss in Phoenix in Monday.
Although Bronny could be on the court, don't expect him to play every long on Wednesday. This is likely just a chance for him to share the court with his father again against his old team and in front of the fans who have cheered for his father for so long.
LeBron spent 11 tremendous seasons with the Cavaliers organization, albeit in two different stints: 2003-10 and 2014-18. In 849 games, LeBron averaged 27.2 points per game, 7.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds and shot 49.2 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three. The elder James also won two NBA MVPs, the 2016 championship and the Finals MVP.
LeBron was not only a Cavaliers legend but also an Ohio legend. He was a star even before high school and eventually was the No. 1 overall pick out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron in 2003.
The James family is Cleveland royalty at this point. Bronny was born nearby in Akron, Ohio, and he saw his father do incredible stuff for the organization and the city.
The Lakers will look for their fourth win of the year and move to an impressive 4-1 record through five games. The Lakers have been one of the more surprising teams in the league, and they'll look to carry that momentum on Wednesday.
