Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts No Price Tag On Ring Night Moment With His Mom

The Lakers opened up their season against the Warriors who were presented their championship rings on ring night. Among the recipients were Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson who was acquired from the Warriors during the off-season and was one of the first players presented their ring.

The special moment for Toscano-Anderson and the Warriors rang through the building while the Lakers witnessed the ring ceremony front and center. The Lakers night didn't get much better as they were beaten in all facets of the game in a 123-109 loss.

Not all was lost for the Lakers however as in the midst of it all Toscano-Anderson was able to share his special moment with his mom. Toscano-Anderson made sure his mom was front and center as he purchased court side seats for the first time in his life just for his mom (via Dave McMenamin).

"It's very unlikely that I'll be able to experience an NBA championship in my home town. This is a moment I'm going to enjoy, my whole family is going to be here, my friends. I've built great relationships here with dub nation, the fans and season ticket holders. I'm pretty much going to enjoy this moment with a-lot of people that i know, that's my main focus to soak it all in and cherish it. Be receptive of everything that's going my way."

Toscano-Anderson also mentioned that the tickets were very expensive, in fact too expensive, but he knew this moment he would be able to have with his family was going to be priceless.

"I've bought floor tickets for my mom which I've never done before for any other game in my life. just so she can experience this moment with me. when i first stated playing basketball we were going through a touch time and now I get to put on this hardware. I dreamed of this and just to see it all come to fruition I don't take that lightly cause life is hard. It's not too often you get to achieve your ultimate goal."

Toscano-Anderson had his special moment but now it's back to business for the Lakers as they prepare for their home opener against the Clippers.