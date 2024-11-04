Lakers News: LA's Chances of Landing Star Big Man at Deadline Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a solid start to the season. Through six games, L.A. currently has a 4-2 record, and they seem capable of competing with some of the best teams in the NBA.
However, competing with the best is not good enough for L.A.; it's all about winning titles. The Lakers are constructed to win titles, and as things stand, they may not have a title roster, which is why they are constantly seeking pieces, and this time around, it is via the trade market.
The Lakers and their front office know they need to make a trade to put themselves in a championship bubble. With the trade deadline a couple of months from now, it's never too early to start discussing potential targets.
For some time now, the Lakers have had their eye on Walker Kessler, the young center of the Utah Jazz. The Lakers would love to acquire Kessler, as he would be a solid piece next to superstar Anthony Davis; however, their trade package for him may not be enough.
The Lakers have offered guard D'Angelo Russell and multiple first-round picks, but according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, that is not enough for Kessler.
"While our Jovan Buha recently reported the Lakers have interest in Kessler, a Jazz source indicated the possible framework of a deal — D’Angelo Russell and multiple first-round picks — would not be of interest. As noted above, though, there could be other Lakers iterations that might be of more interest."
Much of this could be due to Russell's slow start to the season. His contract is intriguing as he is in his last year but has not played well thus far.
Through six games this season, Russell is averaging only 12.2 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and is shooting 40 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.
Last season, he was the Lakers' top three-point shooter, shooting 41 percent. Russell has not played like himself lately, but the hope is that he turns it around for the Lakers' sake and his own.
The Jazz are still winless in the season, 0-6, and will likely be in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. If those are their goals, trading a talented player like Kessler will be a smart thing to do.
