Lakers News: League Expert Breaks Down Top Russell Westbrook Moves

The Russell Westbrook trade talks won't be slowing down anytime soon
  Author:
  Publish date:

Just three games into the season and Lakers fans have grown tired of what was expected all off-season, trading away Russell Westbrook. The season has since started, all trade rumors quickly went away and Westbrook still remains on the team. 

The main reason for Westbrook not being able to get shipped off his for his $47.1 million cap his this season that another team will have to absorb. The aging Lakers got themselves in a stranglehold but it doesn't stop the media from giving their thoughts of potential trades that can happen (via Eric Pincus, Bleacher Report). 

Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have circulated in many trade talks for the Lakers, but this time it is suggested the Lakers also part with both their first round picks for the duo. Turner missed the first week of the season after tweaking his ankle but Hield has shown exactly what the Lakers are missing. A consistent 3-point shooter (36.4% from the 3-point line this season).

There have also been talks about a potential Jordan Clarkson reunion with the Lakers. Since leaving the Lakers, Clarkson has had a huge resurgence in his career beamed with confidence and a Sixth Man of the Year Award. 

The reunion would also bring Malik Beasley in exchange for Westbrook, but is this truly what the Lakers need? Kyrie Irving still circulates and remains a dream for the Lakers while Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward from the Hornets also remain an option for the team. 

It's hard to imagine a team taking on Westbrook's massive contract without also getting some considerable draft compensation. It's looking more likely that the Lakers my not even make a move away from Westbrook with all the negative light surrounding him this season.

If the Lakers want any value, they need to trade Westbrook soon or they will just have to ride the wave until the end of the season. 

