    • October 30, 2021
    Lakers News: LeBron James Active For Friday Night's Game Against the Cavaliers

    LBJ is back in the rotation on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Lakers will look to get back in the win column on Friday night. Following a road trip that saw them take a win in overtime against the Spurs and drop one to the Thunder, Los Angeles can hopefully get to the Cavaliers. 

    The good news is that they are getting a big piece back in the rotation on Friday night. The Lakers officially listed LeBron James as active ahead of the contest. 

    James was listed as questionable as of Friday morning. He had missed the Lakers last 2 games with an ankle injury while they were out on the road. James had his ankle rolled up on in the game against the Grizzlies last Sunday, but he did stay in that game. 

    While he was out, the Lakers relied heavily on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to carry the team at times. They both responded well with one of the big three out, but it was not enough to take down the Thunder after earning a 26-point lead. 

    Through his first 3 games of the season, LeBron is averaging 26 points per game and just over 6 rebounds with 5 assists. Having him back to help facilitate the offense and adding his athletic ability to the defense could be huge for them against Cleveland. 

