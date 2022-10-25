Lakers News: LeBron James Again Calls Out L.A.'s Terrible Three-Point Shooting

The Lakers have shot 21.2% from the 3-point line this season. Those numbers are a recipe for disaster and Lakers forward LeBron James is not going to let it slide.

Despite struggling with the shooting, the Lakers have been able to keep it close against their opponents (except for the Warriors) with their stout defense. The Lakers currently rank second in defensive rating across the entire league (via NBA).

It's clear something needs to be done with the Lakers shooting, and it only has become more evident with the Lakers failing to secure their first win of the season. Whether it's a trade for a potential shooter, having the players they currently have practice better shooting or just a completely different mentality among the star players, the Lakers need some answers.

The media will do anything they can to rip James and Russell Westbrook apart, but James knows better than to throw his teammate under the bus so easily.

James does a good job with the media, but it's hard to not be upset with your teammates when they are pulling jump shots like this in this moment of the game. Cameras may have caught James and Anthony Davis visibly upset with the decision despite the answer he gave to the media.

Despite all the smoke and mirrors, the numbers don't lie. The Lakers have struggled mightily shooting the ball. Defense wins championships so atleast the Lakers have that locked down so far, but with more poor shooting moving forward, defenses against the Lakers will become too easy allowing the already powerful teams more opportunities to score.