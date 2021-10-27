Lakers News: LeBron James Out Tonight in Oklahoma City, Anthony Davis Questionable

The Lakers could potentially be without some big names in their lineup tonight. The team heads up to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder before returning home this weekend to play the Cavaliers and Rockets.

But tonight, they will be playing without LeBron James once again. James sat out last night's contest in San Antonio after having his ankle rolled up on during Sunday's contest.

Without James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook stepped up in a big way. Those two carried the Lakers to an overtime win over the Spurs, their second win of the young season.

The Lakers might also be without Antony Davis in this one as well. He has been listed as questionable ahead of their game against the Thunder.

AD went down hard late in the fourth quarter after colliding with a Spurs player under the rim. He called it a stinger after the game and said that he would have to wait until the next day to evaluate how he was feeling.

If the Lakers have to go without AD and LeBron in this one, it will be interesting to see the rotations that Vogel goes with. They will have to rely heavily on Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves probably ends up with 30-plus minutes for the second-consecutive night.