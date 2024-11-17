Lakers News: LeBron James Sees Historic Downgrade in NBA2K Rating
The Los Angeles Lakers have started off the season with a solid record of 9-4. Despite bringing back essentually the same roster as last year, Los Angeles has looked much more competitive on the floor.
Much of this has been credited to new head coach JJ Redick for putting guys into better places to succeed. The Lakers players have clearly bought into the system that Redick has put into place and it's showing on the court.
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, giving them some real firepower to work with. Both players are playing at an extrememly high level, with Davis looking like an early MVP candidate.
Due to his impressive player, it has seen him get a massive rise in the popular video game series, NBA 2K. With this, it also set a historic feat for James.
For the first time ever, James isn't the top-rated player on his team's roster. Davis is currently rated at 96 overall while James is at 95.
Davis has finally taken the torch from James as the best player on the Lakers and it has worked out well for them in games. The big man has thrived under his new role in the offense as the "hub".
"He's done a good job of putting me in spots to be successful," Davis said of Redick. "My teammates have done a good job of giving me the ball where I'm most comfortable. Obviously they're encouraging me to try to go get it, but I'm still continuously trying to play the right way."
Redick has transformed the system to working everything through Davis and the big man has taken it in stride. He is currently averaging 31.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game.
If Davis continues to play at this high of a level, Los Angeles could be a real contender in the Western Conference. James has played very well also but Davis has been the star for the Lakers this year.
It's still early but the Lakers have the feeling of a team who could make some noise this season. They should be active at the trade deadline in February as they search for more help in their quest to bring another title home to the city of Los Angeles.
