Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Join Exclusive NBA Club with Former Teammate

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem made his way back onto the roster and matches Lakers forward LeBron James in an intriguing career stat.
To make it to the NBA is a rare feet on its own, but once you get there the average NBA career is roughly 4.5 years. For Lakers forward LeBron James and Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, they both have pushed the envelope of playing a full career and will be entering their 20th season in the league. 

James and Haslem enter elite territory of availability and endurance joining NBA legends like Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Robert Parish, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant of playing at-least 20 seasons in the NBA (via Hoops Rumors). 

Although James has had the more illustrious career, averaging 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists to go along with his four NBA titles, Haslem has his fair share of success with three NBA titles and winning two of them with James. 

While James still finds himself in an elite starting role with the Lakers, Haslem has resorted to a more prominent bench role with the Heat. If Haslem isn't doing it on the court, his efforts off the court make him a special commodity for the Heat roster as he continues to make his team better. 

Along with James and Haslem, former Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is also on track to enter his 20th season. Anthony is still currently a free agent, but the signs are pointing towards Anthony signing with a team before the end of the season. 

The impact Anthony had for the Lakers last season will give an extra offensive boost the Lakers are looking for once they have exerted all their other options. 

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

