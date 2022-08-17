Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Columnist Explains Why LA Needs to Re-Sign Carmelo Anthony

Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony will still be a great fit for the Lakers according to NBA Columnist
The Lakers struggled as a whole all season long, but a bright spot from the team can be seen with Carmelo Anthony taking a backseat role in comparison to his team leading offensive role he's had throughout his whole career. Anthony embraced his role off the bench and knocked down key 3-pointers when needed, but the future Hall of Fame forward is nearing the end of his career. 

Anthony came in from the same draft class as LeBron James with James still playing at an elite level. Even with that in mind, the Lakers would have no issue bringing back Anthony for another season off the bench. 

NBA Insider Zach Buckley took notice of Anthony's abilities and believes the Lakers should go after him in free agency (quotes via Bleacher Report).

"The Lakers have upped their youth and athleticism on the perimeter this offseason, but they could stand to add more shot-making. Or rather, retain the shot-making they already had. Carmelo Anthony showed there's more in the tank (at least on the offensive end) for the now-38-year-old. Last season, he was fifth on the Lakers in scoring (13.3 points per game), third in three-point makes (2.2) and fourth in win shares (3.6)."

As long as James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are able to carry the load for the Lakers, Anthony's role on the team should remain as consistent as it did. Spacing the floor for James and Westbrook, providing veteran leadership despite being an aged superstar. 

Anthony is still in search for his first NBA championship. It would be hard to find a better ending for Anthony's career than to finish with a ring in LA. 

