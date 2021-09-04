Lakers News: NBA Executive Takes Shot at Roster

With no basketball being played, the jokes continue to fly at the Lakers.

The Lakers have only constructed their roster for only about one month, but the internet and pundits have been mocking their roster about their age constantly.

LeBron James has been super vocal on what he thinks of the criticism about the teams’ age.

Carmelo Anthony downplayed those shots during his introductory press conference early last month.

"We don't care. We make our own narrative.”

Russell Westbrook’s response was much more explicit compared to his other teammates.

"We got team full of nice, experienced vets that's gone kick these young motherf*cking asses."

That has not stopped outsiders from continuing to mock the Lakers age.

Recently on the HoopsHype podcast with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan, Scotto mentioned how he was texting with an Eastern Conference executive about Lakers potentially signing DeAndre Jordan.

“I was texting with an Eastern Conference executive about it. The executive texted me, ‘I hope the Nets buy him out so he can join the Lakers’ AARP squad. Better yet, the LAARP. I’ve never seen a roster like this.’”

Really, the LAARP? The AARP is already lame enough, and just including the ‘L’ just seems lazy and unoriginal.

There have been countless memes and criticism, but this one might be up there in terms of absurdness. The Lakers’ average age may be old, but many of their players are still playing at a high level. Even with many of the critics out there, the team is widely expected to be one of the last teams standing in the league. Vegas still has the Lakers with the second-best odds to win the title.