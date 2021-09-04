September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Lakers News: NBA Executive Takes Dig at Roster

Lakers News: NBA Executive Takes Dig at Roster

With no basketball being played, the jokes continue to fly at the Lakers.
Author:
Publish date:
With no basketball being played, the jokes continue to fly at the Lakers.

The Lakers have only constructed their roster for only about one month, but the internet and pundits have been mocking their roster about their age constantly.

LeBron James has been super vocal on what he thinks of the criticism about the teams’ age.

Carmelo Anthony downplayed those shots during his introductory press conference early last month.

"We don't care. We make our own narrative.”

Russell Westbrook’s response was much more explicit compared to his other teammates.

"We got team full of nice, experienced vets that's gone kick these young motherf*cking asses."

That has not stopped outsiders from continuing to mock the Lakers age.

Recently on the HoopsHype podcast with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan, Scotto mentioned how he was texting with an Eastern Conference executive about Lakers potentially signing DeAndre Jordan.

Really, the LAARP? The AARP is already lame enough, and just including the ‘L’ just seems lazy and unoriginal.

There have been countless memes and criticism, but this one might be up there in terms of absurdness. The Lakers’ average age may be old, but many of their players are still playing at a high level. Even with many of the critics out there, the team is widely expected to be one of the last teams standing in the league. Vegas still has the Lakers with the second-best odds to win the title.

USATSI_16203063
News

Lakers News: NBA Executive Takes Shot at Roster

lebronheat
News

Lakers News: LeBron James’ No. 6 Jersey Is Finally Here.

DeAndre Jordan
News

Lob City 2.0? What DeAndre Jordan Addition Means for the Lakers

DeAndreJordan
News

Laker News: DeAndre Jordan To Sign With Lakers After Being Traded and Bought Out In Detroit

NataliaBryant
News

Laker News: Natalia Bryant Takes Inspiration from Her Late Father, Kobe Bryant

USATSI_16029651
News

Lakers News: Should the Lakers Re-Sign Wesley Matthews?

Rich Paul
News

Lakers News:  Rich Paul Criticized by NBA Legend for Anthony Davis Trade

USATSI_15022615
News

Laker News: LeBron James continues to live rent-free in the sad head of Skip Bayless