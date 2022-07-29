Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA GM Believes LA Will Eventually Sign Carmelo Anthony

NBA forward Carmelo Anthony could find his way back to the Lakers
Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year contract with the Lakers in the 2021 offseason. Melo averaged a career low in points (13.3) but shot 38% from the 3-point line. Anthony provided a decent spark off the bench for the Lakers, showing bright spots of as a spot-up three-point shooter for a team in need of some offensive firepower. 

The future Hall of Fame candidate, and NBA 75th anniversary team member, will enter his 21st season. Having the vet come back for another season wouldn't hurt the Lakers and anonymous GM believes he can make his way back onto the Lakers roster for the 2022 season (quotes via Sean Deveney, Heavy).

“They have a lot to sort out obviously. But as more things get set, they’ll probably get back around to bringing him in. It’s just, at this point, you don’t know what might happen with Westbrook and whether you might need to take on players, so you see that around the league a lot—teams have 10, 11, 12 players signed and there’s no hurry to fill in the last spots until you see how the other stuff plays out.”

The already aging roster of the Lakers is expected to make some key moves before heading into the new season, but the locker room presence Anthony can provide as he still looks for his first NBA championship can pay off for the team. 

If Anthony wants to come back and is willing to play on another low-risk contract, the chances seem high for a reunion. 

