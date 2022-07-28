Skip to main content
Lakers Exploring Buddy Hield Trade Package Involving Talen Horton-Tucker

The Lakers still look to make moves as experts explore other possible trade packages to land Pacers guard Buddy Hield
The Lakers struggled from the three-point line in 2022 shooting just under 35%, good enough for 22nd in the league. LA potentially adding a sharpshooter like Pacers guard Buddy Hield would give the Lakers a true deadeye shooter. There's been plenty of Hield-Lakers trade speculation, and it appears that the price could be draft capital and guard Talen Horton-Tucker

The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker has shown glimpses of what he could become when given the extra minutes. Unfortunately, he took a big step back last year with the Lakers and the team, as usual, is in win now mode.

In recent trade rumors surrounding Hield, Pacers center Myles Turner and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook were in the mix of a trade package together. The trade seems to not have gotten much traction, but NBA insider Marc Stein sees a possibility of the Lakers also including draft picks and Horton-Tucker to get a Hield deal done (quotes via Marc Stein, The Stein Line).

"It is likewise believed that the teams have discussed a deal focused on Hield, without Turner involved, that would still require the Lakers to furnish draft compensation to Indiana’s liking as part of a package centered around Talen Horton-Tucker."

The Lakers have still yet to rule out a deal with Kyrie Irving further begging the question how far they are willing to go towards other options. It seems pretty clear Irving remains a top option to play with his former teammate Lebron James.

"I tend to agree with the notion that the Lakers, above all, would also prefer to hold off on secondary trades, like the various Indiana options or a potential Eric Gordon deal with Houston, until they know that acquiring Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn is no longer an option."

As usual, the cloud of Kyrie Irving is preventing any clarity on what the rest of the summer holds for the Lakers front office. 

