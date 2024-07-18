Lakers News: Rich Paul Responds to Jaylen Brown Shade Toward Bronny James
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was seen saying he doesn't think 'Bronny [James] is a pro' while attending the Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers summer league game in Las Vegas on Monday.
Brown, who was at the game with WNBA stars Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese, added, "I don’t think so, I think because of his name he’ll be on the Lakers."
Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, responded to the comments during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, saying he doesn't believe Brown had any 'malice' with what he said.
“I saw some of the stuff that came out about Jaylen Brown and things like that,” Paul said. “You can’t take everybody’s opinion and try to turn it against them or think that he’s a bad person or the you lady that was accompanying him is a bad person. No. They have opinions. They can say what they want to say.”
Paul added that unlike many others who are commenting on Bronny's performance, Brown is an actual NBA player and an 'expert.'
“At least he is someone who is actually in the league,” Paul added. “There’s a lot of ‘experts’ with no expertise. He’s actually an expert with expertise. So, if he has that opinion, he can have that opinion, but I know Jaylen. I know he doesn’t mean that with any malice. He was just having a conversation.”
Brown followed up on his comments with a post on social media to clarify his viewpoint. "It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA, it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth," Brown wrote.
Bronny, the Lakers second-round pick out of USC, has appeared in four games for the Lakers this summer. He has averaged 4.3 points per game and shot 22.6% from the field. He has missed all 14 of the three-point shots he has attempted.
