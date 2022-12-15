Lakers News: This L.A. Role Player Has Already Earned Darvin Ham's Trust

Any boost off the bench the Lakers can get results in big results

With Russell Westbrook embracing his bench role, the Lakers have been fluid from top to bottom and are slowly finding their stride. While Westbrook commands most of the attention, one role player Darvin Ham continues to heavily rely on is Austin Reaves.

Reaves is currently fifth on the team in scoring (10.6) but his relentless effort on both ends of the court along with his young energy provides a big boost to the lineup. Reaves has also appeared in all 27 games for the Lakers this season and has started in nine contests.

The confidence continues grow for the 23 year old forward and with his head coach continuing to back him the sky is the limit. Ham's faith goes a long way (via Kyle Goon, The OC Register).

“He has all of my faith and the faith of our coaching staff,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, “in the sense whenever he’s in the game and has the ball in his hands, he’s going to make the right play on both sides of the ball.”

While the Lakers stars continue to pave the way, Reaves continues to make the most of his chances. While it hasn't been pretty, the Lakers would be in a far worse position if Reaves wasn't on the team.

With over half the season left to play, Reaves will continue to be called upon as the aged roster will look to lower their usage in time for a possible postseason appearance. The Lakers continue to climb up and the end of the season may be more crucial than ever.