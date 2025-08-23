Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant, LA Hall of Famers Share Touching Kobe Birthday Tributes
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 47 on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The NBA world has paid touching tribute to the former 18-time All-Star, who tragically passed away at age 41 in a Pacific Palisades helicopter crash along with daughter Gianna and seven other souls, en route to a kids' basketball tournament.
Across 1,346 regular season contests in 20 seasons (all with L.A.), Bryant averaged 25.0 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field and 83.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per.
With help from Hall of Fame teammates Shaquille O'Neal and later Pau Gasol, the 6-foot-6 swingman propelled Los Angeles to seven NBA Finals series and five championships, earning Finals MVP honors in 2009 and '10.
In addition to his team achievements and 18 All-Star berths, Bryant was also a 15-time All-NBA honoree, a 12-time All-Defensive Teamer, and the 2008 MVP. He led the league in scoring twice, and was one of the most prolific mid-range shooters in the history of the game.
A Wave of Tributes from Bryant Confidants
He was celebrated online by a variety of friends and family.
"We love and miss you and Gigi so much," Bryant wrote on her Instagram along with a picture of the duo in Europe. "Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️."
Six-time All-Star Gasol, who went to three straight Finals with Bryant from 2008-10 — winning two — during their six-and-a-half seasons together, reflected about their friendship on his X account.
"Happy Birthday, hermano. I miss you and love you always ❤️," Gasol wrote.
Former Hall of Fame Lakers superstar point guard and part-owner Magic Johnson, who won five titles with Bryant in the latter capacity (to go along with the five champinoships he won as an MVP player in the '80s), wrote a loving message to Bryant on his own X account.
"Remembering husband, girl dad, entrepreneur, friend, five-time champion, and one of the greatest to ever lace them up, Kobe Bryant on his birthday," Johnson wrote.
Former three-time All-Star and 2011 champion Caron Butler, who was briefly teammates with Bryant during his 2004-05 Rudy Tomjanovich season, also penned a missive to his old colleague.
"We miss you Kobe," Butler noted, next to a picture of them embracing. "Rest in peace & power."
