Paul Pierce Takes Massive Shot at Kobe Bryant in Unexpected Comments

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared some interesting thoughts about former rival and Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

Pierce and Bryant shared legendary battles for years as they were the top scorers on their respective teams. Their teams faced off against each other on that most elevated of stages, the NBA Finals, in both 2008 and 2010. Boston and LA split those series, 1-1.

The Celtics-Lakers rivalry added another layer to their match-ups, raising the stakes for both sets of fans.

Since retiring, Pierce has entered the world of talking heads in the media. He has created a new show, "No Fouls Given," where he, former Lakers champ Danny Green, and Wosny "Big Wos" Lambre unpack all things basketball.

During one of the latest episodes, Pierce claimed that Bryant was never the face of the league despite his popularity and ability to consistently reach incredible levels of play.

"Kobe was never just, like, the face of the league," Pierce boldy opined.

"It was Jordan, then, think about it, Kobe was young when [Michael Jordan] retired. You could probably say Shaq or something like that. Or like, even Iverson for a year or two."

Pierce's comments are interesting considering that just two years after Michael Jordan retired from the NBA, having won his sixth title with the Chicago Bulls, Bryant went on to win his first of three straight NBA championships, alongside O'Neal. He and O'Neal were, by far, the most famous faces in the league at that point.

By that time, Shaquille O'Neal and Bryant were both co-stars on the Lakers, and eventually, the Black Mamba would become the sole leader of the biggest franchise in the NBA.

It is hard to make the argument that Bryant was not the face of the league considering that he is widely regarded as the icon of the current NBA generation. The modern-day superstars all reveal Kobe Bryant and talk about him in a different light than O'Neal.

Bryant is Bigger Than Ever

To this day, the Bryant brand is going stronger than ever — even five years after the Hall of Fame shooting guard's passing. Many players choose to wear his signature shoe, and the "Mamba Mentality" remains a cultural framing in the sports world.

While LeBron James eventually became the face of the NBA, Bryant dominated the 2000s with his approach to the game of basketball. He brought the Lakers to seven NBA Finals from 2000-10, winning five titles — including two without O'Neal.

Pierce's comments are even more surprising because he played during that time and saw firsthand the impact that Bryant had not just in Los Angeles, but across the world.

