Lakers News: Warriors’ Steph Curry Offers Advice to LeBron James in New Venture
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James picked up a new hobby over the offseason – investing time and energy into the sport of golf.
In a way, this venture was destiny for James — his biggest rival, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, became a massive golfer in the latter stages of his career.
It is not only Jordan who picked up the sport, but other legends like Charles Barkley are known for transitioning into avid golfers.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Has Made More Changes Than Just His Weight, Says Slovenian Teammates
An active player who regularly plays the sport in his downtime is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. James is a friend of Curry — the pair played together on the 2024 Team USA squad.
Considering Curry's connection to golf and his relationship with James, it was inevitable that he would be asked about his thoughts on The King entering the golf world.
“We all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella," Curry told Sky Sports.
"He’s obsessed with it. He’s out there a lot more than I actually thought he’d be right off the jump. So he gets it, which is great.
“But yeah, we’ll definitely get out and play. I’m an amateur swing coach. I feel like I always help somebody else with their swing, even though I probably don’t know what I’m talking about.
"But he seems like a very good project to have for sure. And it seems like he has fun out there on the court. So I don’t mind that at all.”
More news: Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Exploring Wild Offseason Training Strategy
Earlier in August, James posted an Instagram story in which he was playing in the rain and cemented his passion for the sport.
“Addicted. I’m sorry. I know, yep, that’s it. Yep. Rain and everything,” James said in the story.
James's entrance into the sport could set up some exciting match-ups in the future. A match-up against Curry, Jordan, Barkley, or his former teammate J.R. Smith would be must-watch TV.
The 40-year-old's NBA career is winding down, and as he leaves the sport of basketball, golf can provide a form of competition which keeps his juices flowing later on in life.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.