Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Exploring Wild Offseason Training Strategy
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an eventful offseason.
After a slow start to free agency, it appeared the Lakers' offseason would reflect last offseason. Last year, the Lakers did nothing to improve their roster, and at the start of this free agency, it appeared that things would head that way.
However, after losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Rockets, the Lakers added three key players to their rotation who could help them tremendously this upcoming season.
While that is the case, the Lakers will look for their core players to step up and lead them to another stellar season and beyond. The player who falls under that category is starting forward Rui Hachimura.
Hachimura will enter his third full season as a Laker. He is coming off a great season in the purple and gold. Although that was the case, there is always room for improvement. Hachimura realizes that and has been taking the necessary steps, but he is doing so in an unconventional way.
Hachiura was spotted training with sumo wrestlers in Japan.
The 27-year-old forward is doing all he could to help him become a better ball player.
The Lakers will need all they can get from Hachimura, especially on the defensive end. The former lottery pick is as solid as they come on the offensive end, but his defense has been a cause for concern.
Although Hachimura has the body type to be a great defender, that is far from the case. The Lakers' forward struggles with his lateral movement and screen navigation, which has killed LA for the most part in the playoffs.
Hachimura will enter his seventh season in the league and is coming off a stellar one, arguably his best in LA.
In 59 games last season, Hachimura averaged 13.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc in 31.7 minutes of action.
The former Gonzaga Bulldog will look to do his part to lead LA back to another deep playoff run.
Hachimura has shown flashes of being the Lakers' fourth-best player, and if he can take his game to another level, particularly his defense, the Lakers could make that jump to title contenders.
