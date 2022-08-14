Lakers: Nine-Year NBA Veteran Backpedals After Throwing Shade at LeBron James

The NBA is very much a players' league now. Player movement and mobility is like it’s never been before and loyalty is very much a thing of the past.

NBA players are either chasing that bag or chasing that ring. According to former NBA veteran Brandon Jennings, players are all in it for themselves and he’s not a fan of the current state of the Association.

Jennings was quick to clarify himself after his initial statements made on twitter.

The former 9-year NBA veteran believes that former president of the NBA players' association, Chris Paul and former vice president of the NBAPA, LeBron James, had plenty to do with the NBA turning into a “players league.”

One could argue that LeBron has had the biggest impact to Jennings point. Ever since “The Decision” back in the summer of 2010, players have been “in it” for themselves whether that is getting more money or looking for the best place to win a championship.

Jenning's clarification makes a little more sense from his initial thoughts. Players who are not in the caliber of a LeBron or CP3 are wanting to get paid the big bucks but are not worthy of that kind of money.

However, every player in the league has the right to go where they want and negotiate how much money they want especially being a free agent. That is the beauty of free agency in any sport is that the player gets to choose where he wants to go.

Many teams and owners aren't exactly big fans of the superstars pushing their way to new teams, but it’s nice to see these guys take control of their own destiny in a way.

Players make the league and are the reason why we sit and watch in the first place. A “players' league” is for the best and if that means there’s no “loyalty” then let it be.