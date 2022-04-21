Lakers: Pundit Discusses LeBron James-to-the-Clippers Trade Scenario

Throughout his career, LeBron James has always put himself in the position that he believes will give him the best chance to win a championship. From joining Dwayne Head in Miami to returning to Cleveland once Kyrie Irving blossomed, LeBron has not been afraid to shift around to different franchises in pursuit of rings.

The ugly truth for perhaps LeBron, and Lakers fans, is that staying with his current franchise likely doesn't give LeBron his best shot at competing for his fifth championship.

In an appearance on The Ringer Bill Simmons podcast, Dan Wildes of Fox Sports threw out an idea for for LeBron James if the superstar wants out of the Lakers circus.

"A Paul George for LeBron move, that LeBron would have to initiate, it's not like Rob Pelinka would do this, but Lebron says, 'You know what, maybe me and Kawhi. Maybe that's the move.' I think that would be fascinating and I don't think anyone's giving it any real credence, but I have yet to figure out why it doesn't make sense."

Back in the summer of 2019, Kawhi Leonard reportedly flirted with the idea of signing with the Lakers in free agency. Instead, he chose the other basketball team in Los Angeles and teamed up with Paul George.

From Wildes' perspective, LeBron forcing his way to the Clippers would allow James to have his cake and eat it too if titles are still the priority. He would be able to stay in LA, where he clearly enjoys living, and have a shot at winning a championship.

"I think him bouncing around, going back to Cleveland, doesn't make any sense. Him looking at New York...I don't think that makes any sense. He does have an empire in LA and his family in LA...so it's like, 'Oh, he'll never leave the Lakers'. I feel like the only one in the class raising my hand -- there's another team in Los Angeles that literally plays in the same building."

Whether LeBron James will ask the Lakers to trade him down the road is anyone's guess. One indicator could be whether or not LeBron signs an extension with the team. James is eligible to sign a possible extension in August.

Not signing an extension doesn't definitely signal a potential exit, but it would raise some eyebrows from Lakers fans.