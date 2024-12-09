Lakers Reportedly 'Monitoring' Nets as Possible Trade Partner
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in dire need of reinforcements for their frontcourt. The team’s depth in this area has been a concern all season, and injuries to players like Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes have only magnified the issue.
Even at full strength, the Lakers' frontcourt requires an upgrade to bolster their chances of competing in the highly competitive Western Conference.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Lakers are expected to be significant players in the market.
One name reportedly on the Lakers’ radar is Brooklyn Nets forward-center Day’Ron Sharpe.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype , the 23-year-old has drawn interest from Los Angeles as the Nets signal their openness to trade talks.
“Teams gauging the trade market for a backup center are monitoring Day’Ron Sharpe, who’s expected to return soon from a hamstring injury for the Nets. With Noah Clowney out for at least a couple of weeks with a sprained ankle, it’s an opportunity for the 23-year-old Sharpe to jump back into the rotation immediately. Sharpe, who’s eligible for restricted free agency this summer, is being monitored by the Grizzlies, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers, and Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype.”
Now in his third NBA season, Sharpe has seen limited action this year, appearing in just three games and averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.3 blocks in 14.7 minutes per game. While he’s young, athletic, and has upside, his limited experience and modest production may make him less appealing compared to other options.
The Lakers' pursuit of a big man isn’t just a preference—it’s a necessity. However, Sharpe isn’t the only player linked to the team. Other notable names, such as Jonas Valančiūnas, Walker Kessler, and Sharpe’s teammate Nic Claxton, have also surfaced in trade rumors.
These players offer varying skill sets and levels of experience, potentially making them more attractive targets for a team looking to maximize its championship window with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
While Sharpe could be a low-cost, high-upside acquisition, the Lakers may prioritize pursuing a more proven option to address their immediate needs. The front office understands the urgency of solidifying the roster, particularly in the frontcourt, as the Lakers aim to remain competitive in a crowded playoff race.
Only time will tell which direction the Lakers choose to go, but one thing is clear: an upgrade to the frontcourt is crucial if they hope to contend this season.
