Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James

A tough injury history for Caris LeVert has kept him under the radar, but when healthy, he is one of the top young shooting guards in the league. His ability to score at will is a perfect fit for the Lakers — especially off the bench —. He's also someone that Lakers superstar LeBron James heavily endorses.

Over his career, LeVert has averaged 14.4 points a game on 44% shooting from the field. At the height of his career, with the Indiana Pacers in 2020, he averaged nearly 21 points a game.

It's clear his ability to score puts him in the conversation among elite off-the-bench talent. Pairing him with a pass happy player like James seems too good to pass up, and the Lakers may have him on their trade radar (via Hoops Wire).

So far everyone from the Pistons to the Hornets to Clippers and Jazz has expressed an interest in LeVert. And yes, even the Lakers have kicked around the idea of a LeVert trade in their scanning of rival rosters in their search for more help, sources told Hoops Wire. (In fact, it’s been said that LeVert is a favorite of LeBron James.)

The Lakers want to get younger and the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for better perimeter shooting. The Lakers have assets they can give up, but with LeVert's contract coming to an end, they will have to be prepared to pay them in order to get value from the potential trade.

With the links that DeMar DeRozan had with the Lakers, LeVert provides a similar skillset, and is a much cheaper option at the moment. However, the potential for LeVert is off the charts, and could provide some real value for the Lakers if they look to pursue this trade.