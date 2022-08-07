Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Says Some LA Brass Want to Explore Anthony Davis Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have tons of question marks this upcoming season. Where will they fall in the West? Will Russell Westbrook be on the team on opening night? Is Darvin Ham going to be the difference? And will Anthony Davis get traded?!?!

Anthony Davis was acquired in a blockbuster deal back in the summer of 2019 and was an immediate success. The Lakers ended up winning a championship in AD’s first year in LA, but have failed to replicate the success or even come close to doing so in the past two years.

This comes at the expense of LeBron having minor nagging injuries but ultimately Anthony Davis, missing time due to injury. Davis is dominant when healthy but hasn’t been able to stay on the court the past two seasons.

The Heavy.com’s Adam Taylor explains why one Western Conference executive thinks Los Angeles could potentially trade the star big man.

"There are some in that organization who would not mind seeing what they can bring back for AD, but they would not do it with LeBron there. You get to 2024, though, and maybe things change." "The Lakers have AD for two more years for sure, and they can only hope he stays healthy. But after that, they have to think, is this guy really our future? He can’t stay on the floor. And he has to think, do I want to be here without LeBron? That’s why the Lakers do not want to give up those future picks."

Davis is under contract through the 2023-2024 season. Considering LeBron's cloudy future with the team, and his desire to play with his oldest son Bronny one day, there's no guarantee that James will be a Laker by the final year of Davis' contract.

The former Kentucky Wildcat is only 29-years-old and is a force to be reckoned with when on the floor. The problem is, he’s hardly been on the floor in his time with LA, specifically these past two seasons.

Granted, little time was given for the body to heal due to the fast ramping of starting up the NBA seasons due to COVID. But, AD has missed some significant time and that has hurt the Lakers in the meantime.

The front office has time to move the NBA champion. They should give it another go with AD, however, if he can’t stay healthy then they should cut ties with the 8-time All-Star. Your best ability is your availability and if AD isn’t available then there’s no point in keeping him.