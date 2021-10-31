Lakers: Russell Westbrook Smoothly Dances Across the Logo in Win Over Cavaliers

The Lakers have yet to have some real fun on the court in 2021. With a rough start in the first couple of games, fans haven't seen that energy that took them to a title 2 seasons ago.

But fans did get a glimpse of that fun on Friday night at Staples. There was Dwight Howard's three-pointer that sent the Lakers bench into a frenzy. But Russell Westbrook also provided a moment of fun for everyone, and Twitter loved it.

With the Lakers up four points in the fourth quarter, Russ took the ball down the court. With G’d up by the Eastsidaz playing at Staples Center, Russ did a little crip walk across the logo before setting up the next play.

It's not something that you seen often in an NBA game, especially in the middle of a play. But maybe that sort of fun is what the Lakers need to get going again.

They went on to beat the Cavaliers 113-101 and break even in the win/loss column. Up next, the Lakers take on the Houston Rockets for back-to-back games at Staples starting on Sunday night.