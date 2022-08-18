Skip to main content
Lakers: Schedule Graphic Notes Favorable Soft Spot in LA's 2022-2023 Slate

The Lakers hope to avoid another disappointing season and they'll need to take care of business in at least one key stretch of the regular season schedule.
The Lakers are seemingly trending in the right direction after the huge contract extension given to LeBron James, but there's still work left to be done. The Lakers disappointing season only leaves room to go up, but an interesting graphic was released about the Lakers upcoming season.

Being in the LA spotlight, you automatically become the precedent of success and are constantly under the pro sports spotlight. Every little move you make is calculated.

Compound that with the extreme intensity of the NBA, you're almost setting yourself up to fail. Luckily for LA fans, that isn't normally the case.

The Lakers now have another obstacle to hurdle over the upcoming season. Unlike other sports, particularly the NFL, if you have a bad season you don't get an easier schedule for the next season.

According to this graphic, the Lakers have one of the toughest starts to their schedule in the upcoming season. They have their toughest part of the schedule in the beginning of the season, but will have to keep their level of intensity high post All-Star weekend.

For an already aging team, this isn't a pretty recipe for success as they will have to maintain health and fatigue against the younger more agile teams. The Western Conference isn't getting easier any time soon especially with the resurged NBA Champion Golden State Warriors looking to run the table once more.

The Lakers still have some remaining question before going head-on into the regular season, but with the way the schedule is looking the Lakers may want to seriously consider adding some youth.

