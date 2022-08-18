Skip to main content
Lakers Schedule: Top 10 Must-See LA Games For the 2022-23 Regular Season

The NBA schedule has been released and there's plenty of Lakers games for fans to get excited about.
The NBA released their full schedule on Wednesday leaving fans drooling of what is in store for an action packed season. The Lakers still look to make more moves, but now the team can at-least look to prepare and see what's in store for NBA primetime. 

A rather quite off-season for NBA standards, but still saw some shake ups including former Jazz center Rudy Gobert getting shipped off to the Minnesota Timberwolves and former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson signing a lucrative deal with the Knicks command attention for what's in store. 

Here is a look at the most notable games coming up for the Lakers this upcoming season and how you can watch them (all times PT):

-10/18 @ Warriors at 7 P.M. on TNT (opening weekend)

-10/20 vs Clippers at 7 P.M. on TNT (home opener/battle of LA)

-10/26 @ Nuggets at 7 P.M. on ESPN (first matchup against Nikola Jokic)

-10/28 @ Timberwolves at 5 P.M. on Spectrum Sportsnet (first look at new team)

-11/13 vs Nets at 6:30 P.M. on Spectrum Sportsnet (will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still be on the team?

-11/25 @ Spurs at 5 P.M. on Spectrum Sportsnet (rivalry renewed/first game of back-to-back against Spurs)

-12/2 @ Bucks at 4:30 P.M. on TNT (first matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Darvin Ham's return to Milwaukee)

-12/9 @ 76ers at 4:30 P.M. on ESPN (first matchup against Joel Embiid)

-12/25 vs Mavericks at 11:30 A.M. on ABC (Christmas Day)

-1/28 @ Celtics at 5:30 P.M. on ABC (rivalry renewed)

With a grueling opening slate, that includes opening night in San Francisco, followed by a contest against the Clippers, and a run of Nuggets-Timberwolves-Nuggets, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers start off the season.

However, with such a disappointing season, the Lakers have extra motivation that hasn't been seen since their championship run in 2020. 

