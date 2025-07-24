Lakers’ Shake Milton Already Finds New Home Days After Release, Signs 2-Year Deal
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton has found a new home.
Days after the Lakers waived him, Milton will take his talents overseas. The 28-year-old is signing a two-year deal with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.
Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews shared the news via X.
Milton spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Lakers after being acquired in a trade in late December from the Brooklyn Nets.
Milton was reportedly in advanced talks to sign with the team as early as Thursday morning. The two sides were discussing a possible deal, and both parties came away satisfied with the talks.
The former 2018 second-round pick will take his talents overseas for the first time in his professional career. Milton started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers after he was drafted and traded by the Dallas Mavericks. He has played for five other NBA teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Nets, and the Lakers.
In 30 games for the purple and gold this past season, Milton averaged 3.9 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.3 steals per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc in 11.5 minutes of action. He started in one game for the Lakers.
Overall, in his NBA career, Milton has played in 359 games, averaging 8.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.
The Lakers waived Milton in order to make room for former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.
