Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Gets Candid About Free Agent Strategy

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka discussed how the organization handled free agency this past summer, during which the team rebuilt its entire roster.

The Lakers signed Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia during free agency, addressing the team's most significant needs for additional size and wing players capable of guarding multiple positions.

While it is early in the season, it is fair to describe all three free agents as successful adds at this point, especially Ayton and LaRavia, who were major question marks, but the franchise has been proven right in adding them to the roster.

Pelinka, the man responsible for those decisions, spoke about his approach to the offseason and building out the edges of the roster.

'Everyone's Playing Physical'

"You know, we talked a lot about how we wanted to get younger with the roster and then more depth," Pelinka said on a pregame Spectrum SportsNet broadcast prior to a 135-118 defeat of the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

"That was something we really focused on in July. If you look around the league at the successful teams, they're young," Pelinka said. "Everyone's playing fast. Everyone's playing physical.

"So when we went out and added De'Andre Ayton and Jake Laravia and brought in Marcus Smart, we really felt like that would fill out our depth. And to see that happening in real time, proof of concept, has been encouraging."

Granted, Smart doesn't quite fit the "young" descriptor, as a 31-year-old who appears to be a bit past his athletic prime. But to his credit, he's looked better this season than he has since perhaps the end of his Boston Celtics tenure.

Pelinka is under the microscope from the new owner, Mark Walter, who is looking to evaluate every part of the franchise to decide whether the right people are in place.

The season's start has been promising for Pelinka's team, with the Lakers holding a 15-4 record after Sunday's victory — their seventh straight — over the New Orleans Pelicans. LA currently ranks second in the Western Conference, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers experienced significant drama over the summer caused by LeBron James, who hinted at wanting a trade from Los Angeles while the team focused on building around Luka Doncic.

Many around the NBA expected the Lakers to be a circus this year, but the free agency signings and chemistry built from a full offseason of Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and James playing together were seemingly overlooked. Los Angeles is looking like a force to be reckoned with, especially given their impressive results in an intensely competitive Western Conference.

