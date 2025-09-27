Lakers Sign Former Blazers Guard in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Lakers have added backcourt depth prior to the start of training camp.
According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers have signed guard Jarron Cumberland.
Woike shared the news via X.
"Lakers say have signed guard Jarron Cumberland. In a related move, the team has waived forward Arthur Kaluma. Kaluma will not be in camp with the team after playing for them this summer," wrote Woike.
In the process, the Lakers waived forward Arthur Kaluma.
Cumberland will compete for a roster spot once training camp begins for Los Angeles on Tuesday. The details of the contract have yet to be announced.
The former Cincinnati product has not played in a game in the NBA since 2021. Cumberland has spent the majority of his time in the G League.
The last time Cumberland was in the NBA, he played for the Portland Trail Blazers. In three NBA games, Cumberland averaged 0.7 points per game, 0.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field in 4.0 minutes of action.
The 28-year-old appeared in 38 games for the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, last season. In those contests, Cumberland averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three.
Prior to his time as a professional, Cumberland played four seasons at Cincinnati. In 133 games, he averaged 13.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three in 28 minutes of action from 2016-20.
Cumberland went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft and was instead selected 12th overall in the 2021 G League Draft by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
As for Kaluma, he joined the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Lakers signed him as an undrafted free agent under an Exhibit 10 contract.
After the 2025 Summer League, he was signed to a one-year, non-guaranteed salary for the minimum, allowing him to participate in the Lakers training camp.
However, that will not happen now with LA adding Cumberland.
When is The Lakers' First Preseason Game?
The Lakers will have their first preseason game on October 3 against their division rivals, the Phoenix Suns.
