Lakers-Timberwolves: What Happened in Another Embarrassing Loss?

Just when the team seems as if they finally turn a corner, adversity and bad luck seems to hit them like a new variant of COVID literally. After the Lakers won their third straight game in Dallas and seemed to finally be building some positive momentum, a handful of players entered the health and safety protocols. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis went down twice and may have suffered a significant injury.

The Lakers remained in striking distance through most of the game. They even managed to cut it to three midway through the third quarter. But once Davis went down for a second time, it seemed to suck the life out of the Lakers. The Wolves went on a run that was never answered by the Lakers.

Second Chance Points Were the Difference

Just like their last meeting, the Wolves demolished the Lakers on the glass 61-36, including a 15 to 1 margin with offensive rebounds. The purple and gold have been rebounding the ball better as of late, but with Dwight Howard in protocols, Jared Vanderbilt ate up the Lakers with eight offensive rebounds. The Lakers gave up 23 points in second chance points and only scored four points in that department.

Isaiah Thomas Debuts and Leads the Team in Scoring

After playing in just three games for the Pelicans last year, IT signed a 10-day contract via the hardship exemption with the Lakers. In 22 minutes off the bench, he lead the team in scoring with 19 on five of 12 shooting. He showed his innate ability to draw fouls as he took nine free throws. He may stick with the team if he continues to show his ability to knock down open three balls.

Anthony Davis Gets Hurt Twice

Davis again showed his inability to stay healthy as he suffered two separate injuries in his 20 minutes of action. He suffered a right ankle injury as he was driving to the rim and stepped on Naz Reid’s ankle in the first quarter. He limped to the locker room but later returned in the second quarter to continue playing.

In the third quarter, Jaylen Nowell fell into Davis left leg and AD immediately went down holding his ankle. He was able to get up and walk towards the locker room, but was shown to stumble and lay down as he was in the tunnel. Coach Frank Vogel said he would undergo an MRI on Saturday in Chicago.