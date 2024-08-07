Lakers Top Trade Target Doesn't Want to Be Traded Midseason: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have had as quiet an offseason as any NBA team this year. Outside of drafting Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht and USC guard Bronny James, the Lakers haven't made any changes to their roster.
The Lakers were reportedly in the Klay Thompson sweepstakes, but he decided to sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a sign-and-trade. They were also linked to big man Jonas Valunciunas before he signed a three-year deal with the Washington Wizards. At this point in the offseason, the only changes the Lakers would make to their roster would come via a trade.
The Lakers have been linked to Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant all offseason long. The 30-year-old stretch four is entering year two of a five-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Blazers, and he doesn't exactly fit the timeline of the Blazers' rebuild.
The Blazers would be wise to ship Grant for some younger players and/or picks, and the Lakers could benefit from adding a 20-plus point per game scorer who can stretch the floor alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, it may not be that simple.
In a recent article on Yahoo Sports, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that Grant doesn't want to be moved midseason. Fischer wrote while discussing Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen: "Few players want to face the general uncertainty of moving midseason, especially those who have enjoyed newfound stability for the first time in their careers. That has been the same word about Portland forward Jerami Grant, sources said, despite rival teams' interest in the veteran Trail Blazer."
So, if the Lakers want to get a deal done for Grant, it sounds like they may need to do it before the season to appease Grant. However, to this point, the asking price for Grant seems way too high.
Grant's age, contract, and lack of All-Star appearances don't exactly make him a star player. While he would help the Lakers greatly, Los Angeles likely isn't convinced he would move the needle and make this a championship-caliber roster.
So, unless the Blazers' asking price drops, it may be difficult for L.A. to land Grant before the season. Once the season gets underway, Grant may request to remain in Portland until the offseason. However, he would likely be a top trade deadline candidate if he's open to moving.