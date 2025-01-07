Lakers Trade Proposal Sees Them Land $28M Guard From West Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers are far from satisfied in the Western Conference.
As it currently stands, Los Angeles is sitting at the fifth seed with a record of 20-15. Despite acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, it does not look like they want to remain quiet with one month left before the trade deadline.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported Sunday evening that, "the Lakers are still going to be evaluating the trade market, and they are not satisfied with the roster"
After studying the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is how a deal could look to bring back a familiar face to L.A. and address the Lakers' center issue
Lakers receive: Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler
Jazz receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, 2027 first-round pick protections removed, 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Los Angeles has been linked to Kessler amid their big-man struggles, and height is exactly what the current Laker roster needs. The 7-footer is averaging 10.4 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game, both of which are the highest mark in his three NBA seasons.
Clarkson enjoyed a successful stint with the Lakers from the 2014-15 season as a rookie until being traded at the 2017-18 deadline. He's averaging 16 points per game with the Jazz on 42% shooting this season as their sixth man.
The nine-win Jazz would also benefit from this trade with a pair of draft picks and two young players to build around. Hood-Schifino (21) has struggled to find meaningful minutes with the Lakers.
Reddish (25) averages 18.4 minutes per game off the bench for the Lakers and provides 3.4 points per game. A change of scenery and the right situation would greatly benefit the Duke alumni and Utah could prove to be just that.
Gabe Vincent, a key piece of the deep Miami Heat playoff run in the 2022-23 season, has never really fair shot as a Laker. He only appeared in 11 regular season games for L.A. last season due to injury, and this year he has struggled to find a consistent role. In 18.9 minutes per game, he is averaging 4.3 points per game on 37 percent shooting.
Although the Jazz have claimed that they would need to part ways with the big man, this trade proposal seems to suggest that both teams go home happy.
The NBA trade deadline is one month away on February 6. Whether Utah chooses to part ways with their talent, you can count on the Lakers to make a deal as they head into the season's midway point.
