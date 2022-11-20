Lakers News: Latest On LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson And More

Your Los Angeles Lakers figure to be mostly healthy against the San Antonio Spurs when they square off against San Antonio tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Unfortunately, per the latest official NBA injury report, one of the potentially absent folks is L.A.'s best player.

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Juan Toscano-Anderson are considered questionable to suit up for tonight's very winnable contest against the Spurs. After a fun start to the year, the Spurs seem to be settling into their tanking destiny, having gone 1-9 in their past 10 contests for an underwhelming 6-11 record overall.

James is grappling with a left adductor strain that he originally incurred during a 114-101 loss to the Clippers last Thursday.

Juan Toscano-Anderson remains questionable with the mid-back soreness that cause him to sit out L.A.'s 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday. He hasn't been a major part of the team's rotation lately. In a career-low 12.3 minutes per game, JTA is also averaging career lows in points (2.6), rebounds (2.1), and assists (1.7).

Promising 6'6" rookie shooting guard Max Christie remains in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, though at least as of this writing his teammates have yet to be saddled with the novel coronavirus.

The Lakers will once again get a rest advantage over the opposition. The Spurs, like the Detroit Pistons on Friday, will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, having been roundly vanquished by the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

Rookie two-way contract signees Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. remain with L.A.'s NBA G League affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers, and will not play against San Antonio. Through five contests with South Bay (including just one start), Pippen is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks. He has appeared in just two games for Los Angeles.

The Spurs have yet to submit their injury report for today, but we can use last night's absences as a reference point in lieu of an official announcement.

Last night, San Antonio's second-leading scorer Devin Vassell sat with a sore ankle, shooting guard Romeo Langford remained in the NBA's coronavirus protocols, oft-injured big man Zach Collins was sidelined with a fractured fibula (he is projected to miss another week), and rookie shooting guard Blake Wesley was absent with a knee injury that should keep him unavailable for 3-5 more weeks. Jakob Poeltl wound up playing pretty well despite being listed as questionable with a sore knee. The center went 8-of-15 from the field to score 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds.