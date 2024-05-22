Lakers News: LeBron James Advises Caitlin Clark About Handling Rookie Season
Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon LeBron James is a constant presence in the spotlight 24/7, 365. The media scrutinizes his every move and word. Having experienced it all, both as a man and a professional athlete, James' advice carries significant weight. When he speaks, it's not just words; it's wisdom.
In his most recent podcast episode, Mind the Game Pod with JJ Redick, James gave some advice to Indiana Fever guard and basketball superstar Caitlin Clark.
"But I didn't come in with that type of aura," James said. "I just wanted to come in and learn from the vets and then put the work in. So, I think for my advice to Caitlin and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be, I just think just it's all about having a — be a horse.
"The Kentucky Derby — put your blinders on," James continued. "Go to work. Show up to work. Punch yo clock in. Prepare yourself. Work on your game. Work on your craft. Kinda keep your mouth shut, and just learn from the vets. When they ask, you voice your opinion if they want your opinion early on because everybody is looking for you to say anything, and they're gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing."
Clark carries immense pressure, and her professional career has just started. The Fever selected her as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and everyone wants to see her live in action.
The 22-year-old from Iowa is only four games into the league, and she's off to a slow start regarding her scoring efficiency. In 31 minutes of action, Clark is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from behind the arc. Her team has yet to collect a win and sit at 0-4 thus far.
Nobody said the road to stardom would be easy at the next level; however, she's finding her groove little by little and will look to pick up her first pro win on Wednesday against the Seattle Storm.
