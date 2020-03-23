LeBron James Dances With His Family During Quarantine

AllLakers
LeBron James is entertaining himself -- and the rest of us -- during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

James posted a video to Instagram on Sunday of him and his family doing a coordinated TikTok dance. James, his wife Savannah, and their three children all do the same moves to Wiz Khalifa's "Something."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Since then, seven teams have at least one player who has tested positive for COVID-19, including the Lakers, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers were tested March 18 after four players on the Nets, the last team they played before the hiatus, tested positive for the virus. Two Lakers players, who have not been named, also tested positive for COVID-19 and the whole team is under quarantine. 

James, a three-time NBA champion who was trying to lead the Lakers to their first title since 2010, did his first-ever Instagram Live video on March 19, during which he answered questions from fans and showed what life looks like in the James household during quarantine. 

During that video, James said he misses basketball. But he added there's one silver lining to all of this. 

"The good thing about it, though, I'm getting a lot of family time," James said. "Time that I would never be able to get at this point in the season."

 

