LeBron James' Former Teammate Addresses The 'Second Decision' From Lakers Star
A former champion teammate of 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James has weighed in on his "Second Decision" announcement.
On James' social media Monday, he teased that he would be following up his notorious 2010 "The Decision" broadcast with another epic reveal.
With rumors swirling that the 40-year-old, on an expiring $52.6 million deal, was contemplating retirement, the basketball world waited with baited breath to see what the four-time league MVP had... decided.
A Massive Letdown of an Announcement
Instead, the 6-foot-9 superstar announced Tuesday that all the fuss he had generated was over... a marketing opportunity. He and Hennessy cheapened one of his most infamous NBA missteps by trying to tie it in to the launch of a brand crossover.
One of the most vocal reactions to the news of a "Second Decision," prior to its actual, underwhelming unveiling, belonged to James' former stretch four Cleveland Cavaliers-era teammate, Channing Frye.
The 7-footer played for the Cavaliers from 2015-18 (he was traded to LA midseason), and returned again to Cleveland to wrap up his NBA career in 2018-19. He appeared in two straight NBA Finals with the Cavaliers, winning in 2016 with James.
While guesting on a new episode of "The Sports Reporters," Frye speculated on the uproar that would happen if James was hanging up his Nikes for good.
"If this is his last year, he gonna put the NBA in a chokehold. Because every show gonna be Lebron highlights, Lakers gonna be on every single station, and doing it right before the season, the ticket prices are gonna soar," Frye said. "I think his team, the Lakers are solid. I think they're a top 10 [team] in the West, 10 at least."
That's a bit of a diss.
The Lakers won 50 games last year and secured the Western Conference's No. 3 seed, armed by the end of the season with James, five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, and standout shooting guard Austin Reaves.
While the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the revamped Denver Nuggets, and the two-time Western Conference Finals also-rans the Minnesota Timberwolves all seem to be a cut above, the Lakers clearly occupy the conference's next tier — along with the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets, with perhaps the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies hovering.
