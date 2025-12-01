Lakers' LeBron James Sends Son Bronny Clear 4-Word Message

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to lose a game since their superstar forward, LeBron James, returned to the lineup.

The Lakers were hot without James, and that remains the case with him in the lineup as they sit with a 4-0 record when he steps onto the court. Some viewed his presence as negative for the Lakers, but that has been far from the case.

While the level of competition has not been the best, the Lakers are taking advantage and are currently on a seven-game winning streak. James is in his unprecedented 23rd season in the league, something unheard of before he reached that milestone.

He's played with and against many players born after his October 2003 NBA debut, including his son, Lakers guard Bronny James.

Bronny is in his second year in the league and has done well enough for himself, given he was a late second-round pick. The 21-year-old has gotten some solid run for the Lakers, and because of that, the elder James sent this son this four-word message on his journey thus far.

James had this to say in his latest podcast episode, "Mind the Game" with co-host Steve Nash.

“Super proud of him,” James said.

LeBron continued to praise his son.

“It’s been great, not only as a father but just as a student of the game to see someone kind of use what he was able to do last year in the G League – use that, get more comfortable, then go into Summer League and be even more comfortable,” James continued.

“And when his time has been called this year, just continue to feel good about it. For a young player, the more and more time you get, the better you get."

The former USC Trojan guard has played in 11 games for the Lakers this season and is averaging 1.9 points, 1.7 assists, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game in 10.2 minutes of action.

His numbers may not pop out on the chart; however, his energy and hustle have not gone unnoticed.

Bronny has played in 38 career games thus far and has averaged 2.2 points per game, 1.1 assists and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 30.5 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc in 7.7 minutes.

