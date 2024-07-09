LeBron James Opens Up About His Role In Lakers Hiring JJ Redick
The JJ Redick era is set to begin this season, and the anticipation will be at an all-time high. The Lakers put their fate on the first-time head coach, and some growing pains will be had this upcoming season.
Redick's first season as head coach will require a collective effort to ensure a smooth transition, and one of the key contributors to this effort will be Lakers superstar LeBron James. As he embarks on his unprecedented 22nd season in the NBA, James will be working under his 10th head coach, Redick.
This season will be worth watching as Redick went from his co-host in their podcast to running the sideline. While many thought James was pulling the strings in the background to hire Redick, that couldn't be far from the truth. In a recent sit-down interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, he opened up about the new coaching staff for the purple and gold.
"I'm not involved in the coaching hiring, but I'm excited about JJ," LeBron said. "I'm excited about working with coach [Nate] McMillan. I haven't worked with him since the Olympic run [in 2008]. First time working with coach [Scott] Brooks, looking forward to that. So I'm excited about that. That's been the extent of it all this summer as far as the Lakers."
James signed a two-year extension with the Lakers, which will likely mark his last NBA contract. The 39-year-old will continue to break barriers and look to do so with Redick by his side.
James and Redick were previously co-hosts of their podcast "Mind The Game," which ran for three months. The two appeared to view the game in a similar way, and the hope is that chemistry and kinship carry onto the court.
