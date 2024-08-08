Lakers News: LeBron James' Second Son Earns Top 100 Ranking for 2025 Class
Bryce James, the younger son of 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and little brother of Lakers rookie Bronny James, has been named a top 100 college basketball prospect in the class of 2025, according to On 3 Sports.
Bryce, who is also rated as a four-star recruit by On3 Sports and ESPN and a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports, is entering his senior at Sierra Canyon High School. Bronny James also attended Sierra Canyon High School.
The 6-foot-4 prospect recently played in the Peach Jam Tournament, where he averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 31 percent from the field.
Heading into his senior season, Bryce has received two offers from colleges, including Ohio State and Duquesne.
The ranking was controversial to some, who do not feel as though Bryce is a top-100 prospect. This is far from the first time there has been controversy over one of the James siblings. Bronny has been under heavy scrutiny over the last year after he began playing college basketball for USC.
After suffering cardiac arrest the summer before his freshman season, Bronny struggled as a freshman with the Trojans. He started just six of the 25 games he appeared in as a freshman, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the field.
Despite just one season of college basketball in which he averaged under five points per game, Bronny was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, which many attributed to Bronny simply being the son of LeBron.
Since getting drafted, Bronny made his NBA summer league debut. He struggled initially, but rebounded toward the end by recording double digit points in his final two games.
Bronny will now get to play alongside his dad as the two become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA in the same time. It's unclear if LeBron will play long enough to play alongside Bryce as well, but he would have to wait at least two more years.
As the sons of LeBron, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and arguably the greatest player in league history, it is easy for Bronny and Bryce to fall under the microscope as it is practically impossible to live up to what their father has achieved.
