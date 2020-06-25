LeBron James' Son Bronny Names Five Favorite NBA Players Besides His Father

LeBron James' son Bronny was recently asked while playing NBA 2K who are his favorite NBA players, not including his father.

Bronny named Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant, specifying he didn't list them in any particular order.

If it were up to James, Bronny will be playing among them soon.

James has long said that he'd love to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA. In an interview with GQ in 2017, James said, "I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That'd be the icing on the cake right there."

His goal is looking increasingly likely considering James, who is 35 years old and in his 17th season in the league, was playing MVP-caliber basketball before the NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists, along with 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

Bronny is expected to graduate in 2023.

As a freshman at Sierra Canyon High this season, Bronny led the Trailblazers to a record of 30-4. The Trailblazers were going to compete in the State Championship before the game was canceled in March because of the virus.

James was hoping to attend that game and after the Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on March 10 in their final game before the hiatus, James said that loss hurts a bit less because he was so excited his son's team had advanced to the State Finals.

“You know, the loss stings for sure, but the way they were down ten [points] with two minutes to go and Ziaire [Williams] hit a game winner at the buzzer sending them to the state championship, that’s what basketball is all about," James said. "So I’m proud of my son and his ball club, the Trailblazers. I’m excited. I need to see, I don’t know when the game is. Hopefully I don’t have a game so I can be there in attendance.”

James didn't get to watch his son compete for a State Championship, but he said on a conference call in April that the silver lining of the pandemic has been getting to spend more time with his wife, Savannah, and their three children.

"I’m able to train with my boys," James said. "I’m able to have tea time and color with my daughter. I’m able to be with my wife on a day-to-day basis every single day, either watching the kids or watching a TV series from start (to finish); binge watching series and things of that nature."