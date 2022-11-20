Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Brimming With Confidence After Continued Success

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena. All-Star L.A. big man Anthony Davis put on a clinic on post scoring, generating nearly all of his offense within the interior in a refreshing acknowledgement that maybe he can thrive even without his jumper. Davis scored a season-most 38 points while shooting 10-of-16 from the field and nailed 18-of-21 free throws. He also pulled down 16 boards, blocked four shots, logged two assists, and nabbed a steal.

But Anthony Davis didn't secure the victory alone. The game's second-leading scorer was a familiar face to anyone who's been keeping tabs on L.A.'s box scores lately: 23-year-old starting wing Lonnie Walker IV.

Last night, he poured in 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting and chipped in three assists as well. On the down side, yours truly foolishly predicted he would nab at least two "stocks" (combined steals and blocks) last night. He had absolutely zero. To my credit, his average on the season is 1.6, so it wasn't a crazy wager.

The 6'4" shooting guard out of the University of Miami is also chipping in 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, a steal, and 0.6 blocks a night.

Walker wasn't lacking for confidence during his postgame remarks to reporters, apparently captured in the team's state-of-the-art locker room.

"It only makes the game easier when you have three Hall of Famers -- two Hall of Famers that are playing with us at the moment," Walker said. "Like I said before the season started, it's all about just knocking down the easy open shot. I [am] just playing my game, I think the world just finally knows what I'm capable of doing. I'm just doing what I do best."

The healthy Hall of Famers are Davis and sixth man Russell Westbrook. LeBron James remains doubtful to play tomorrow with that pesky left adductor strain that has kept him out since last week.

Across his past six games (during which the Lakers have gone 2-4), Walker is averaging 19 points on 53% shooting from the field, including 50% shooting from long range.

For the year, Walker is averaging 16.6 points per game on .471/.350/.833. That 35% three-point rating is being achieved on a high-volume 5.0 triple attempts per contest.