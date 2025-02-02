Luka Doncic Reportedly Didn't Ask Out of Dallas Before Trade to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks completed one of the most shocking and significant trades in NBA history.
In a complete turn of events, the Lakers no longer have Anthony Davis on their roster. Instead, they traded him away for one of the top players in the league, superstar guard Luka Dončić.
Dončić is now a Laker in this blockbuster trade, which includes the Utah Jazz.
Many wondered how long this trade has been in the works and if a trade request was discussed. However, NBA insider Marc Stein says that Dončić did not request a trade.
Dončić is arguably a top-five player and, at times, a top-three player in the league as things stand.
Nonetheless, the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison view it as a win-now move. According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Mavericks contacted Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Saturday night about this trade.
The deal was completed quickly, without anyone around the league knowing about it.
On the side of the Lakers, they lose their defensive anchor and one of the best and most dominant big men in their franchise history.
Davis spent the past six seasons in Los Angeles and helped the team win its 17th title in the 2019-20 season.
We will learn more as the days go by.
This is certainly the biggest trade that will take place as we approach the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.