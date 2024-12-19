Mega Blockbuster Trade Idea Fixes Lakers’ Problems Through Deal With East Team
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot more questions than answers as we sit through mid-Demcbeer. Will they make a trade? Will they stand pat? Do they believe that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can still be a championship-level duo?
These are all significant questions as the Lakers decide whether or not to pull the trigger on a trade.
The Lakers are 14-12 through their first 26 games of the year, and it is clear as day that they need a massive roster change. The L.A. roster is flawed and far from being a contender at the moment.
Still, a massive trade and the right one can turn the Lakers from pretenders to contenders. In a wide-open season, no matter what the standings may tell you, the Lakers can catapult themselves into one of the best teams in the league if they pull off this blockbuster trade idea.
This mega-trade idea has the Lakers solving all their problems and pulling off a one-stop shop with the Brooklyn Nets.
This trade idea involves the Lakers acquiring two of the hottest players on the trading block, Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, as well as acquiring a young and promising big man, Day'Ron Sharpe.
Lakers receive: Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Day’Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick
The Lakers give up D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and their two highly coveted first-round picks.
The Nets are going into full rebuild mode, and this trade helps them do just that. Now, this trade is easier said than done, as many teams will have their eye on those three Net players, including the best team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder could blow the Nets away with the plethora of draft picks they possess and an offer Brooklyn cannot refuse.
The Lakers lack assets compared to other teams, but this specific deal can get it done if the Nets are interested. Los Angeles fixes all of its issues with this potential deal.
L.A. doesn't just get one but two two-way players who will be a perfect fit alongside James and Davis. Not only that, but L.A. also gets their backup big, who they desperately need.
The Lakers get three players who will massively improve their frontcourt and put them in a position to seriously contend this season and possibly beyond when James is long gone.
