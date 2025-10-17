NBA Insider Breaks Down Clues That This Could Be LeBron James' Last Season
Without a doubt, the biggest story this NBA season — at least pertaining to what goes on off the court — will be whether or not it's Lakers star forward LeBron James' last lap around the block.
James first entered the league in 2003, and 22 seasons later, is entering season 23 as one of, if not the greatest, player to grace a basketball court. With four league MVPs and four NBA titles, James has enjoyed success few NBA stars can claim.
Some say signs are pointing to this season being the 21-time All-Star's last.
In a feature for ESPN, Dave McMenamin noted a few subtle clues as to why this could be James' last year in the league.
"For those looking for clues, there are a few out there," McMenamin wrote. "The Nike 'Forever King' ad features a narrator speaking about James' career in the past tense -- 'They called him the Chosen One ... We were all witnesses.'
"The Cleveland Cavaliers' "Classic Edition" uniform for this season is the same style James wore when he came into the league as a rookie with the Cavs in 2003-04.
"The NBA schedule makers had L.A.'s first home game of the season and last road game of the season both be against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, a fitting way for the two most important players of their era to have a proper send-off, if James is indeed on his last lap."
The only person who knows what James' plans are is the man himself — and he might not even know quite yet.
When asked about his plans regarding next season, James said he hadn't decided.
"I don't know," James told reporters on media day. "I'm excited about the opportunity to play the game that I love for another season. And however the journey lays out this year, I'm just super invested. Because, like you said, I don't know when the end is, but I know it's a lot sooner than later."
Just as the end of James' career is in question, so too is the start of his 23rd season. Because of a sciatica injury, James will not start his 2025 season until at least mid-November as the Lakers look to slowly ramp up the recovery timeline for the oldest current player in the NBA.
